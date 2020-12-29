  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Ikinji Aghali village of Zangilan district VIDEO

    29.12.2020 [10:20]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage from the liberated Ikinji Aghali village of Zangilan district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footage.

