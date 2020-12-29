Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Ikinji Aghali village of Zangilan district VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
29.12.2020 [10:20]
Baku, December 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage from the liberated Ikinji Aghali village of Zangilan district.
Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footage.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
29.12.2020 [08:54]
28.12.2020 [20:15]
28.12.2020 [17:37]
28.12.2020 [15:34]
MULTIMEDIA
29.12.2020 [10:13]
28.12.2020 [17:29]
28.12.2020 [16:25]
04.11.2020
29.12.2020 [10:20]
29.12.2020 [08:54]
28.12.2020 [20:56]
29.12.2020 [11:31]
28.12.2020 [11:26]
26.12.2020 [16:50]
25.12.2020 [19:08]
25.12.2020 [18:05]
25.12.2020 [17:12]
24.12.2020 [18:36]
29.12.2020 [10:23]
27.12.2020 [12:01]
22.12.2020 [10:15]
22.12.2020 [09:36]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
25.12.2020 [20:15]
25.12.2020 [18:17]
23.12.2020 [17:27]
22.12.2020 [19:27]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
28.12.2020 [15:58]
25.12.2020 [15:30]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note