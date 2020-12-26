  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Parioghlular village of Aghdam district VIDEO

    26.12.2020 [14:02]

    Baku, December 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage from the liberated Parioghlular village of Aghdam district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footage.

