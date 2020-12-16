  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Shikhaliaghali village of Jabrayil district VIDEO

    16.12.2020 [13:04]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of Shikhaliaghali village of Jabrayil district.

    AZERTAC presents the video footage.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Shikhaliaghali village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
