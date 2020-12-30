  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Uchunju Aghali village, Zangilan district

    30.12.2020 [19:23]

    Baku, December 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage from the liberated Uchunju Aghali village of Zangilan district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footage.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Uchunju Aghali village, Zangilan district
