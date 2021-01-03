Baku, January 3, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated from occupation Genlik village of Zangilan district. Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages from Genlik village, Zangilan district

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter