Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages from Genlik village, Zangilan district VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
03.01.2021 [14:16]
Baku, January 3, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated from occupation Genlik village of Zangilan district.
Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.
