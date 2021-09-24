  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Atyemazli village, Aghdam district

    24.09.2021 [11:53]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Atyemazli village of Aghdam district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

