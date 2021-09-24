Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Atyemazli village, Aghdam district

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Atyemazli village of Aghdam district. Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

