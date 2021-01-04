Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Azykh cave VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
04.01.2021 [13:24]
Baku, January 4, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the Azykh cave located in the liberated Khojavand district.
Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
03.01.2021 [14:16]
02.01.2021 [21:35]
02.01.2021 [12:20]
31.12.2020 [13:48]
MULTIMEDIA
04.01.2021 [13:12]
04.01.2021 [11:09]
03.01.2021 [14:16]
02.01.2021 [17:28]
04.11.2020
04.01.2021 [16:29]
04.01.2021 [13:24]
03.01.2021 [16:10]
01.01.2021 [13:18]
31.12.2020 [16:30]
31.12.2020 [13:31]
30.12.2020 [14:37]
25.12.2020 [18:05]
25.12.2020 [17:12]
24.12.2020 [18:36]
01.01.2021 [15:52]
31.12.2020 [12:59]
29.12.2020 [10:23]
27.12.2020 [12:01]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
02.01.2021 [21:34]
25.12.2020 [20:15]
25.12.2020 [18:17]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
30.12.2020 [12:50]
28.12.2020 [15:58]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note