Baku, January 4, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the Azykh cave located in the liberated Khojavand district. Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Azykh cave VIDEO

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter