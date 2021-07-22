Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Bazirkhana village, Kalbajar district VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
22.07.2021 [14:49]
Baku, July 22, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Bazirkhana village of Kalbajar district.
Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.
