    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Goytapa village, Aghdam district VIDEO

    23.07.2021 [15:03]

    Baku, July 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Goytapa village of Aghdam district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

