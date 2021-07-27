  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Gunashli village, Kalbajar district VIDEO

    27.07.2021 [17:00]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Gunashli village of Kalbajar district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

