  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Jahangirbayli village, Zangilan district VIDEO

    05.01.2021 [17:00]

    Baku, January 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Jahangirbayli village of Zangilan district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Jahangirbayli village, Zangilan district VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    04.01.2021 [18:58]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Zivel village, Kalbajar district VIDEO
    04.01.2021 [13:24]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Azykh cave VIDEO
    03.01.2021 [14:16]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages from Genlik village, Zangilan district VIDEO
    02.01.2021 [21:35]
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Raband village of Zangilan district VIDEO
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Jahangirbayli village, Zangilan district VIDEO Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Jahangirbayli village, Zangilan district VIDEO Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Jahangirbayli village, Zangilan district VIDEO Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Jahangirbayli village, Zangilan district VIDEO Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Jahangirbayli village, Zangilan district VIDEO Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Jahangirbayli village, Zangilan district VIDEO Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Jahangirbayli village, Zangilan district VIDEO Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Jahangirbayli village, Zangilan district VIDEO