    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Keshdek village, Kalbajar district VIDEO

    11.01.2021 [14:15]

    Baku, January 11, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages of the liberated Keshdek village of Kalbajar district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

    VIDEO
