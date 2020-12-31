Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Niftalilar village, Jabrayil district VİDEO

Baku, December 31, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Niftalilar village of Jabrayil district. Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

