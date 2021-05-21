  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Shikhlar village, Jabrayil district

    21.05.2021 [19:17]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Shikhlar village of Jabrayil district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Shikhlar village, Jabrayil district
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.05.2021 [17:07]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Tapamahla village, Aghdam district VIDEO
    21.05.2021 [13:13]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Saridash village, Kalbajar district VIDEO
    19.05.2021 [17:05]
    Troops involved in exercises fulfill assigned tasks
    18.05.2021 [20:13]
    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss prospects for development of military-technical cooperation VIDEO
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Shikhlar village, Jabrayil district