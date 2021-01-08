Baku, January 8, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Yukhari Ayrim village of Kalbajar district. Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Yukhari Ayrim village, Kalbajar district VIDEO

