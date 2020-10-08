Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of artillery strikes inflicted on enemy during night battles
AzerTAg.az
08.10.2020 [16:38]
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages of artillery strikes inflicted during night battles on the headquarters, infrastructure, weapons and ammunition depots of the military unit of the armed forces of Armenia.
AZERTAC presents the footages.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
08.10.2020 [19:05]
08.10.2020 [17:51]
08.10.2020 [15:17]
MULTIMEDIA
08.10.2020 [18:14]
08.10.2020 [13:18]
07.10.2020
08.10.2020 [19:05]
08.10.2020 [17:51]
08.10.2020 [17:15]
08.10.2020 [17:59]
08.10.2020 [12:05]
08.10.2020 [11:12]
07.10.2020 [19:37]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
05.10.2020 [19:19]
30.09.2020 [09:16]
29.09.2020 [20:14]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
06.10.2020 [20:24]
05.10.2020 [19:17]
03.10.2020 [17:25]
28.09.2020 [17:59]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
08.10.2020 [18:27]
08.10.2020 [15:30]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note