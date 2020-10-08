Baku, October 8, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages of artillery strikes inflicted during night battles on the headquarters, infrastructure, weapons and ammunition depots of the military unit of the armed forces of Armenia. AZERTAC presents the footages.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of artillery strikes inflicted on enemy during night battles

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter