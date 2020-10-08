  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of artillery strikes inflicted on enemy during night battles

    08.10.2020 [16:38]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages of artillery strikes inflicted during night battles on the headquarters, infrastructure, weapons and ammunition depots of the military unit of the armed forces of Armenia.

    AZERTAC presents the footages.

