    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reveals list of the enemy’s destroyed military equipment

    07.10.2020 [13:04]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    During the day, the Azerbaijan Army, successfully pushing forward in the intended directions, took possession of new strongholds and carried out a cleanup of the territory from the enemy, press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    During the combat operations, a significant amount of manpower, military equipment and other combat assets of the enemy were destroyed.

    The total enemy losses from September 27 to 05:30 am on October 7 are as follows:

    - up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles;

    - up to 270 artillery pieces, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars;

    - up to 60 Air Defense means;

    - 11 command-control and command-observation posts;

    - 8 ammunition depots;

    - up to 150 vehicles;

    - 1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reveals list of the enemy's destroyed military equipment
