Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reveals list of the enemy’s destroyed military equipment
AzerTAg.az
Baku, October 7, AZERTAC
During the day, the Azerbaijan Army, successfully pushing forward in the intended directions, took possession of new strongholds and carried out a cleanup of the territory from the enemy, press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
During the combat operations, a significant amount of manpower, military equipment and other combat assets of the enemy were destroyed.
The total enemy losses from September 27 to 05:30 am on October 7 are as follows:
- up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles;
- up to 270 artillery pieces, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars;
- up to 60 Air Defense means;
- 11 command-control and command-observation posts;
- 8 ammunition depots;
- up to 150 vehicles;
- 1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.
