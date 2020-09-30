Baku, September 30, AZERTAC “Until 17:30, the units of Azerbaijan Army destroyed and disabled 2 combat vehicles of the “OSA-AKM” anti-aircraft missile system, 1 “Uragan” multiple launch rocket system, 4 BM-21 “Grad” multiple launch rocket systems, 4 D-20 gun-howitzers, 16 tanks, 1 infantry fighting vehicle and 2 trucks with military personnel,” Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reveals number of enemy’s military equipment destroyed before 17:30 today

