Azerbaijan’s Defense ministry releases video footages of Allikand village, Kalbajar district
AzerTAg.az
06.01.2021 [10:25]
Baku, January 6, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Allikand village of Kalbajar district.
Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.
