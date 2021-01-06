  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense ministry releases video footages of Allikand village, Kalbajar district

    06.01.2021 [10:25]

    Baku, January 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Allikand village of Kalbajar district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense ministry releases video footages of Allikand village, Kalbajar district
