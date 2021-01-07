  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense ministry releases video footages of Otagli village, Kalbajar district VIDEO

    07.01.2021 [13:55]

    Baku, January 7, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Otagli village of Kalbajar district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

