Azerbaijan’s Defense ministry releases video footages of Zangilan district VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
07.01.2021 [11:00]
Baku, January 7, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Zangilan district.
Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
07.01.2021 [13:55]
06.01.2021 [17:56]
06.01.2021 [12:56]
MULTIMEDIA
07.01.2021 [12:51]
07.01.2021 [10:12]
06.01.2021 [18:56]
06.01.2021 [17:02]
04.11.2020
07.01.2021 [13:55]
06.01.2021 [17:56]
06.01.2021 [16:47]
07.01.2021 [11:26]
07.01.2021 [10:57]
06.01.2021 [17:45]
06.01.2021 [16:16]
25.12.2020 [18:05]
25.12.2020 [17:12]
24.12.2020 [18:36]
05.01.2021 [13:54]
01.01.2021 [15:52]
31.12.2020 [12:59]
29.12.2020 [10:23]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
05.01.2021 [18:33]
05.01.2021 [13:16]
02.01.2021 [21:34]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
07.01.2021 [12:07]
05.01.2021 [10:43]
30.12.2020 [12:50]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note