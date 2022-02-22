  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan`s Economy Minister: In January, exports in non-oil sector increased by 59%

    22.02.2022 [18:24]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    “In January, exports increased by 90.1% compared to the same period last year, while exports in the non-oil sector increased by 59%,” Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter.

    “This is a prosperous result of the continued diversification of the country's economy and the promotion of local entrepreneurs' access to foreign markets,” the minister added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Economy Minister: In January, exports in non-oil sector increased by 59%
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.02.2022 [20:48]
    Azerbaijan, Czechia discuss cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises
    22.02.2022 [20:27]
    ‘Russian entrepreneurs are interested in participating in projects implemented in Azerbaijan’
    22.02.2022 [20:11]
    ‘Over 1,700 European companies operate in Azerbaijan’
    22.02.2022 [19:10]
    Azerbaijan-Belarus trade amounts to about $10 million in January
    Azerbaijan`s Economy Minister: In January, exports in non-oil sector increased by 59%