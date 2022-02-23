  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Economy Minister invites Chinese companies to benefit from favorable business environment

    23.02.2022 [20:28]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov invited the Chinese companies to benefit from favorable business environment in the country as he met with Managing Director of BYD Europe Isbrand Ho.

    During the meeting, the minister noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with China and is interested in expanding cooperation. Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted the country`s economic priorities and the application of the "green" technologies.

    Isbrand Ho spoke about the BYD Company`s activities and shared his views on partnership potential.

    The sides also discussed the establishment of an assembly plant for electric buses, hybrid and all-electric cars manufacturing in Azerbaijan.

    AZERTAG.AZ
