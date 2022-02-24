Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister meets with President of the World Economic Forum

Baku, February 24, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende, Minister Jabbarov posted on his Twitter account. "During the meeting with Forum’s President Borge Brende, we talked about our long-term fruitful cooperation, the work undertaken to turn our country into a modern innovations space, and the opportunities created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution," the minister tweeted.

