Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister meets with President of the World Economic Forum
AzerTAg.az
24.02.2022 [10:54]
Baku, February 24, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende, Minister Jabbarov posted on his Twitter account.
"During the meeting with Forum’s President Borge Brende, we talked about our long-term fruitful cooperation, the work undertaken to turn our country into a modern innovations space, and the opportunities created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution," the minister tweeted.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
23.02.2022 [20:28]
23.02.2022 [18:39]
MULTIMEDIA
23.02.2022 [15:54]
24.02.2022 [10:53]
23.02.2022 [17:57]
23.02.2022 [16:41]
23.02.2022 [16:37]
24.02.2022 [10:47]
23.02.2022 [20:28]
22.02.2022 [18:18]
22.02.2022 [17:16]
21.02.2022 [19:16]
21.02.2022 [15:29]
23.02.2022 [20:31]
23.02.2022 [18:08]
23.02.2022 [17:10]
23.02.2022 [14:33]
14.02.2022 [17:53]
26.01.2022 [12:11]
12.01.2022 [19:49]
23.02.2022 [21:02]
23.02.2022 [15:56]
22.02.2022 [17:20]
22.02.2022 [17:12]
21.02.2022 [11:29]
18.02.2022 [18:45]
18.02.2022 [14:51]
18.02.2022 [14:33]
23.02.2022 [18:20]
23.02.2022 [13:55]
22.02.2022 [15:04]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note