    Azerbaijan’s Elkhan Mammadov tops IJF World Ranking

    03.10.2017 [18:48]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani judo fighter Elkhan Mammadov (100kg) ranks first in the latest edition of the International Judo Federation World Ranking.

    Other Azerbaijani judo fighters Orkhan Safarov (60kg), Rustam Orujov (73kg), Hidayat Heydarov (73kg) and Elmar Gasimov (100kg) are 3rd, 2nd, 5th and 4th respectively.

    Azerbaijani female fighter Iryna Kindzerska ranks 8th in the +78kg weight category.

