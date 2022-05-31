  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Energy Minister meets with Deputy Assistant Secretary for Bureau of Energy Resources at US Department of State

    31.05.2022 [20:38]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with Deputy Assistant Secretary for Bureau of Energy Resources at the US Department of State Laura Lochman, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan within the Baku Energy Week.

    The sides exchanged views on the progress of the Southern Gas Corridor, the transportation of natural gas to Turkey and European countries, as well as the issues arising from the expansion of the corridor.

    During the conversation, the information was given about electricity and hydrogen production from renewable energy sources, as well as the projects implemented and planned related to the export. The importance of realizing Azerbaijan`s priorities for green energy was assessed in the aspect of diversification of energy supplies to Europe. The importance of mutual cooperation was noted both for the use of the enormous wind potential of the Caspian Sea and for the achievement of the goals of increasing the transmission capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Energy Minister meets with Deputy Assistant Secretary for Bureau of Energy Resources at US Department of State
