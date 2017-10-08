    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s FM arrives in Georgia for working visit

    08.10.2017 [11:01]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov has arrived in Georgia for a working visit. The visit aims to attend a special meeting of the GUAM Council of Foreign Ministers on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of establishment of GUAM.

    Elmar Mammadyarov will hold a number of bilateral meetings during his visit to Georgia.

