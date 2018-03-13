Azerbaijan`s FM meets OSCE PA president

March 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation led by George Tsereteli, President of the

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly president praised cooperation with Azerbaijan’s delegation to the OSCE PA. The sides discussed further cooperation between Azerbaijan and OSCE PA, stressed importance of constructive dialogue and development of ties in the spirit of mutual understanding.

Tsereteli expressed confidence that the holding of the first international session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Silk Road Support Group in Baku would make a significant contribution to strengthening of the cooperation. The active participation of the Azerbaijani delegation in the work of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the initiative to develop cooperation was positively assessed.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the negotiation process conducted with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister stressed that attempts to change the internationally recognized borders of states with the use of force are unacceptable. The Minister said that the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved within the internationally recognized territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Helsinki Final Act.

At the meeting, the sides also touched upon the forthcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan. Mammadyarov stressed that the election will be held in a free, fair, transparent and democratic atmosphere and will reflect the will of the people of Azerbaijan. The minister noted that the Central Election Commission (CEC) is professionally performing preparatory work for the upcoming election.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for development of relations between Azerbaijan and the OSCE PA, the issues on the OSCE agenda.