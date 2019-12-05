    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s FM meets with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus

    05.12.2019 [21:02]

    Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar on the sidelines of the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Bratislava.

    The sides exchanged their views on the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    FM Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor about the recent meeting between the ministers of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. He stated the importance of resolving the conflict in accordance with the related resolutions of the UN Security Council and in this regard, emphasized the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the return of the Azerbaijani internally displaced persons to their places of origin.

    The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s FM meets with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs meet in Bratislava
    04.12.2019 [19:30]
    Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs meet in Bratislava
    FM Mammadyarov to attend meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava
    03.12.2019 [20:06]
    FM Mammadyarov to attend meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava
    Incoming Israeli ambassador presents copy of his credentials to Azerbaijan`s FM
    02.12.2019 [20:50]
    Incoming Israeli ambassador presents copy of his credentials to Azerbaijan`s FM
    Azerbaijani FM meets with EU Special Representative
    31.10.2019 [11:27]
    Azerbaijani FM meets with EU Special Representative
    Other news in this section
    06.12.2019 [19:17]
    Azerbaijani MPs to attend 8th Euronest PA session in Tbilisi
    06.12.2019 [16:40]
    Heydar Aliyev Foundation honored with special award for “Azerbaijan” pavilion at Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow
    05.12.2019 [19:17]
    Argentine Ambassador hails AZERTAC’s spreading news in Spanish VIDEO
    05.12.2019 [19:12]
    Early elections to Azerbaijan`s parliament to be held on February 9, 2020
    Azerbaijan`s FM meets with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus