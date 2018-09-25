    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s FM meets with Venezuelan and Bahamian counterparts in New York

    25.09.2018 [18:37]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has held bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Darren Allan Henfield in New York.

    The ministers discussed the bilateral relations and had exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as the agenda of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s FM meets with Venezuelan and Bahamian counterparts in New York
