Azerbaijan`s FM meets with Venezuelan and Bahamian counterparts in New York
AzerTAg.az
25.09.2018 [18:37]
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has held bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Darren Allan Henfield in New York.
The ministers discussed the bilateral relations and had exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as the agenda of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
25.09.2018 [21:38]
25.09.2018 [20:21]
25.09.2018 [20:00]
25.09.2018 [12:41]
MULTIMEDIA
24.09.2018 [20:20]
25.09.2018 [21:38]
25.09.2018 [21:00]
25.09.2018 [20:21]
25.09.2018 [20:00]
25.09.2018 [21:17]
25.09.2018 [20:03]
25.09.2018 [18:26]
24.09.2018 [20:46]
25.09.2018 [18:05]
25.09.2018 [13:03]
24.09.2018 [17:31]
21.09.2018 [16:03]
21.09.2018 [16:09]
20.09.2018 [16:10]
20.09.2018 [11:02]
19.09.2018 [21:36]
17.09.2018 [16:16]
03.09.2018 [20:49]
21.08.2018 [19:54]
08.08.2018 [14:48]
23.09.2018 [15:47]
11.09.2018 [11:21]
29.08.2018 [21:20]
14.08.2018 [21:00]
15.09.2018 [19:34]
14.08.2018 [17:40]
06.06.2018 [15:45]
05.06.2018 [19:33]
25.09.2018 [10:49]
25.09.2018 [10:37]
24.09.2018 [18:55]
23.09.2018 [11:25]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note