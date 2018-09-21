    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s FM to attend 73rd Session of UN General Assembly

    21.09.2018 [12:31]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for New York to participate in the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly.

    Mammadyarov will deliver a speech at the general debates, attend several events and hold a number of bilateral meetings as part of the Session, press service of the Foreign Ministry told AZERTAC.

