Azerbaijan`s FM to attend 73rd Session of UN General Assembly
AzerTAg.az
21.09.2018 [12:31]
Baku, September 21, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for New York to participate in the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly.
Mammadyarov will deliver a speech at the general debates, attend several events and hold a number of bilateral meetings as part of the Session, press service of the Foreign Ministry told AZERTAC.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
21.09.2018 [19:55]
21.09.2018 [19:46]
21.09.2018 [19:30]
MULTIMEDIA
21.09.2018 [18:29]
21.09.2018 [11:05]
21.09.2018 [21:29]
21.09.2018 [19:55]
21.09.2018 [19:46]
21.09.2018 [21:14]
21.09.2018 [19:30]
21.09.2018 [16:45]
21.09.2018 [14:23]
21.09.2018 [16:03]
17.09.2018 [21:12]
14.09.2018 [12:20]
21.09.2018 [16:09]
20.09.2018 [16:10]
20.09.2018 [11:02]
19.09.2018 [21:36]
17.09.2018 [16:16]
03.09.2018 [20:49]
21.08.2018 [19:54]
08.08.2018 [14:48]
11.09.2018 [11:21]
29.08.2018 [21:20]
14.08.2018 [21:00]
20.06.2018 [17:28]
15.09.2018 [19:34]
14.08.2018 [17:40]
06.06.2018 [15:45]
05.06.2018 [19:33]
20.09.2018 [18:57]
17.09.2018 [17:57]
14.09.2018 [20:20]
14.09.2018 [10:33]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note