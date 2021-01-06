Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: Armenian Foreign Minister’s illegal visit to Karabakh contradicts trilateral statement of 10 November

Baku, January 6, AZERTAC

“The illegal visit of the Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, where he met with representatives of the puppet regime and signed the "documents", contradicts the trilateral statement of 10 November and does not comply at all with the framework of peace, security and cooperation in the region after the cessation of hostilities,” spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva has told journalists.

She said: “We would like to remind that the Armenian Prime Minister signed the statement on November 10 and the government has taken commitments in this regard. Violation of these commitments by official Yerevan is a provocation, and such actions calculated for a domestic audience do not serve the normalization of the situation in the region.

Armenian officials should not act based on unfounded illusions, but accept the new reality that emerged in the region.

Ensuring the implementation of the joint statement of 10 November and taking steps based on the new security format, as well as cooperation opportunities emerged in the region can contribute to peaceful and secure coexistence. The opposite is nothing else but an attempt to inflame the tension.”