Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry: Full responsibility for the present situation falls on political-military leadership of Armenia

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

“On September 27, 2020 the armed forces of Armenia blatantly violating the ceasefire regime have launched another aggression against Azerbaijan, by intensively shelling the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the frontline, as well as the villages of Gapanli of Tartar district, Chiragli and Orta Garvand of Aghdam district, Alkhanli and Shukurbayli of Fuzuli district and Jojug Marjanli of Jabrayil district, using large-caliber weapons, mortar launchers and artillery,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The statement reads: “According to the information of the Ministry of Defence, there are reports of dead and wounded among civilians and military servicemen. Extensive damage has been inflicted on many homes and civilian infrastructure.

In order to prevent another military aggression by Armenia and provide the security of densely populated civilian residential areas the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan undertake counter-offensive measures within the right of self-defense and in full compliance with the international humanitarian law.

Another aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan is a blatant violation of fundamental norms and principles of international law, the international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols, as well as the United Nations Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874, 884 of 1993 demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the armed forces of Armenia from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The new act of aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan is the continuation of the latest provocations of the Armenian side, including the attempt to an armed attack in the direction of Tovuz region on 12-16 July, 2020, the sabotage-reconnaissance group’s provocation in the direction of Goranboy region, illegal settlement policy in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the provocative statements and activities of Armenian leadership.

Being well aware of the fact that the illegal presence of the armed forces of Armenia in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan is a serious threat to regional peace and security and demonstrating the principled position based on the norms and principles of international law on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and its illegal activities, the international community should strongly condemn Armenia’s policy of aggression and provocative activities against Azerbaijan and force Armenia to comply with the international law, including its commitments under the international humanitarian law.

Full responsibility for the present situation falls on the political-military leadership of Armenia.”