    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry: It is unfortunate that statement by US President on Armenian Remembrance Day, once again distorted historical facts about events of 1915

    24.04.2022 [23:39]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    “It is unfortunate that the statement by US President Joe Biden on Armenian Remembrance Day, once again distorted the historical facts about the events of 1915,” said Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as it commented on the statement by the President of the United States of America on Armenian Remembrance Day.

    “The attempts to misrepresent the events that happened a century ago and politicize the so-called "Armenian genocide" are unacceptable.

    The statement by the US President is not in line with the negotiations aimed at normalization of relations between Turkiye and Armenia.

    The events of 1915 should be studied by historians, not politicians. The attempts to falsify the history, and its use for political pressure are unacceptable,” the ministry said.

