    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry: It’s hard to understand Pashinyan’s logic

    31.01.2019 [20:34]

    Baku, January 31, AZERTAC

    “It’s hard to grasp Pashinian’s logic,” said Azerbaijan`s Foreign Affairs Ministry as it commented on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement.

    The Armenian PM earlier said his country wouldn`t discuss the possibility of returning the lands in exchange for peace in Karabakh issue.

    The Foreign Affairs Ministry said: “The withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories lays at the heart of negotiations held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs. This demand is set forth in four UN Security Council resolutions, and almost every other document related with this conflict adopted by international organizations. In this case, a question arises: Does this mean that Pashinyan refuses the negotiations?”

