Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry: Pashinyan's speech in Khankendi revealed his real face

Baku, August 6, AZERTAC

“The speech delivered by the Armenian Prime Minister on 5 August at the opening of the so-called “panarmenian games” in Khankendi city of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and his populist statements far from the reality demonstrate how oblivious and helpless person he is. Despite the fact that his statement is primarily intended for internal audiences, it does not give him any reason to call for annexation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

The ministry said: “The aggressive statements of the Armenian Prime Minister clearly contradict the spirit and the essence of the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict conducted for many years, including the recent discussions of the meetings between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

This is also a major blow to the negotiation process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. The statement of the Armenian political leadership, being completely contrary to the subject of the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict, does not correspond neither with the appeal of Armenia itself for “exclusive peaceful settlement of the conflict”. Nikol Pashinyan's speech in Khankendi has revealed his real face.”

“The entire international community recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, including its Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions. Unequivocal support to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is reflected in the relevant resolutions of the UNSC, in the decisions and resolutions of other international organizations, as well as numerous documents signed on a bilateral basis.

Azerbaijan will never reconcile with the occupation of its territories and will continue its efforts to liberate our occupied lands and return our displaced persons back to their homes.”

“The country with the aim to genuinely pursue development and progress cannot achieve its ambitions for the next 30 years hiding behind its aggressive policy, in the contrary, it shall seek to achieve more realistic results by evaluating the current situation and normalizing its relations with neighboring countries. Apparently, the current leadership of Armenia deals with vague promises to deceive himself and the Armenian people.

The responsibility for all the tensions in the region, the violation of the fundamental human rights of hundreds of thousands of IDPs - the victims of ethnic cleansing policy, as well as for undermining the peaceful settlement of the conflict and thus the situation created as a result of it is on Armenia,” the Foreign Ministry added.