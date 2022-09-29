Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: The leadership of Armenia should not put forward reservations to the negotiation process

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on the statement by the Armenian Foreign Ministry dated September 28.

The comment reads: “The baseless statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, dated September 28, 2022, on the alleged violation of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani side, as well as the false accusations against Azerbaijan through the social media by the Prime Minister of this country clearly demonstrate that Armenia is pursuing the goal of aggravating the situation in the region.

As previously reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on September 28 at around 18:00, the units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Kalbajar district from various caliber weapons, and as a result, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army was seriously injured. Thus, in response to the provocation committed by the Armenian side by violating the ceasefire, the Azerbaijani Army took adequate measures.

There is no doubt that the provocations of the Armenian side, which have already acquired the character of "tradition", were purposeful on the eve of the next high-level meeting. We remind that Armenia violated the ceasefire reached at 9:00 on September 13 of this year on the eve of the Summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and continued its provocations for 36 hours by deliberately increasing the tension. Even now, when contacts between the two states are taking place again, the next meetings are being planned, and on the eve of the visit of international mediators to the region, Armenia is playing the same game, making people victims of its clumsy policy.

It is clear that this is Armenia's another pretext to disrupt the negotiation process.

The leadership of Armenia should not aggravate the situation in the region, should not put forward reservations to the negotiation process, should stop the practice of accusing the international community and should sit at the negotiation table.

Contrary to Armenia, Azerbaijan, which is the initiator of the peace agenda, opening of transport communications in the region and implements large-scale reconstruction work in the territories liberated from occupation, is not interested in creating tension in the region. However, any provocation against our country will be resolutely prevented.”