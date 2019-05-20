Azerbaijan`s Harchegani crowned world taekwondo champion for the second time

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani has become a two-time world champion after claiming gold at the World Championships in Manchester. He secured the gold medal in the 80kg weight category. Female taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova (67kg) bagged a bronze medal for Azerbaijan.

