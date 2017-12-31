    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan’s Harchegani wins bronze at World Taekwondo Grand Slam

    31.12.2017 [14:12]

    Baku, December 31, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Milad Beigi Harchegani has claimed a bronze medal at Wuxi 2017 World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series in China.

    Harchegani secured the medal in the men’s 80kg weight category with a 17-7 win over Russian Anton Kotkov.

