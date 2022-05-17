Azerbaijan’s Health Minister embarks on official visit to Turkiye

Ankara, May 17, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Minister of Health Teymur Musayev has arrived in Turkiye for an official visit.

The delegation first visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara to pay tribute and lay a wreath at a monument to the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The delegation will also visit the Anitkabir, the tomb of the founder of the Republic of Turkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

During a three-day visit, Azerbaijani delegation will meet with Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Azerbaijani doctors operating in the country, as well as Azerbaijani war veterans receiving treatment in the brotherly country.

Sabir Shakhtakhti

Special Correspondent