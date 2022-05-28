  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Croatia

    28.05.2022 [09:56]

    Zagreb, May 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Croatia has organized an official reception in Zagreb to mark the country’s national holiday, May 28 - the Independence Day.

    Prior to the event, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Croatia were played.

    Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Croatia Fakhraddin Gurbanov provided an insight into the historical significance of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, as well as the restoration of the country’s independence.

    Former President of Croatia Stjepan Mesic, head of Croatia-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Maja Grba Bujević, head of Islamic community in Croatia Aziz Hasanović, members of Turkish Grand National Assembly delegation, as well as other officials attended the event.

    Following the remarks, the participants were informed about Azerbaijani national music and culture.

    Igbal Hajiyev

    Special correspondent

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan's Independence Day marked in Croatia
