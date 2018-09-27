Azerbaijan’s Interior Minister visited Iran

Tehran, September 27, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Interior Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov paid an official visit to Iran at the invitation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of this country, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli stressed the intensification of reciprocal visits in recent years, noting that the presidents of both countries have reached close relationship taking into account the interests of the two peoples.

Recalling the unprecedented services of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the establishment of mutual respect and friendship based on historical relations between the two countries, as well as his visit to Iran while serving as Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Iranian minister expressed his satisfaction with the development of mutual relations between the two states during his leadership for the second time.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli also hailed Azerbaijan’s achievements made in all directions under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continue the political course of Heydar Aliyev.

In turn, Ramil Usubov said that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to the development of relations with Iran, saying that as a result of the political will of the heads of state, today the Azerbaijani-Iranian relations are at high level, and the relations between the two countries are friendly and strategic partnership that respond to the interests of the two peoples and states.

Ramil Usubov stressed the importance of expanding cooperation and expansion of information exchange to combat drug trafficking, human trafficking, as well as illegal arms trafficking and international terrorism.

Within the framework of the two-day visit, Ramil Usubov also had meetings with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Commander of Border Guard Service, General Qasem Rezaei and other officials.

Rabil Katanov

Special correspondent