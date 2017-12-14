    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan’s Isayev and Harchegani top Olympic ranking of World Taekwondo Federation

    14.12.2017 [16:46]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani fighters Radik Isayev (+80kg) and Milad Beigi Harchegani (80kg) have topped the latest edition of Olympic ranking of the World Taekwondo Federation.

    Isayev and Harchegani dominate their weight categories with 435,66 and 469,86 points respectively.

    Another Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Aykhan Taghizade is seventh in the ranking with 207,15 points.

