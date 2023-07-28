Azerbaijan’s MFA: The displacement of Azerbaijanis from Armenia is a historical fact

Baku, July 28, AZERTAC

"The displacement of Azerbaijanis from Armenia is a historical fact and Armenia, which purposefully changed thousands of Azerbaijani toponyms in Armenia both in the soviet era, as well as in the 1990s, erased the traces of Azerbaijan from the territory of Armenia, destroyed historical sites and through these acts attempted Armenify the historical territories of Azerbaijan presenting the Western Azerbaijan Community as a violation of international law is highly hypocritical,” said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry as it commented on Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s groundless statements during July 27 press interview.

“Armenia, which has not abided by any agreement or obligation, accusing Azerbaijan of breaking imaginary agreements is a step to cover up its own provocations possibly in the making. Armenia's destructive actions must be condemned and prevented by the international community,” the ministry noted.