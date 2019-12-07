    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan`s Mammadov wins silver at European Blitz and Rapid Chess Championship

    07.12.2019 [12:34]

    Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Rauf Mammadov has claimed silver at the European Blitz and Rapid Chess Championship in Tallinn, Estonia.

    He secured the medal with 10.5 points.

    The two-day tournament brought together 474 chess players from 34 countries.

