Baku, December 7, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Rauf Mammadov has claimed silver at the European Blitz and Rapid Chess Championship in Tallinn, Estonia. He secured the medal with 10.5 points. The two-day tournament brought together 474 chess players from 34 countries.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan`s Mammadov wins silver at European Blitz and Rapid Chess Championship

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter