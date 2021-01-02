Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov 8th in FIDE ratings
AzerTAg.az
02.01.2021 [10:53]
Baku, January 2, AZERTAC
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its ratings for January 1, 2021, placing Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov eighth with 2770 points.
Another Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov is listed 10th.
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen remains the highest-rated human on the planet.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
02.01.2021 [12:34]
01.01.2021 [12:27]
30.12.2020 [10:47]
29.12.2020 [15:13]
MULTIMEDIA
02.01.2021 [17:28]
01.01.2021 [19:00]
01.01.2021 [17:05]
04.11.2020
02.01.2021 [12:20]
01.01.2021 [14:05]
01.01.2021 [12:18]
01.01.2021 [13:18]
31.12.2020 [16:30]
31.12.2020 [13:31]
30.12.2020 [14:37]
25.12.2020 [18:05]
25.12.2020 [17:12]
24.12.2020 [18:36]
01.01.2021 [15:52]
31.12.2020 [12:59]
29.12.2020 [10:23]
27.12.2020 [12:01]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
25.12.2020 [20:15]
25.12.2020 [18:17]
23.12.2020 [17:27]
22.12.2020 [19:27]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
30.12.2020 [12:50]
28.12.2020 [15:58]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note