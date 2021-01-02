  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov 8th in FIDE ratings

    02.01.2021 [10:53]

    Baku, January 2, AZERTAC

    The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its ratings for January 1, 2021, placing Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov eighth with 2770 points.

    Another Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov is listed 10th.

    Norwegian Magnus Carlsen remains the highest-rated human on the planet.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov 8th in FIDE ratings
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    02.01.2021 [12:34]
    Teymur Rajabov reaches Airthings Masters final
    01.01.2021 [12:27]
    Rajabov beats Dubov in first leg of Airthings Masters semifinal
    30.12.2020 [10:47]
    Hatayspor hammer Antalyaspor 6-0 in delayed league game
    29.12.2020 [15:13]
    Azerbaijan`s Safarli ranks 3rd at Pavlodar Open 2020 tournament
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov 8th in FIDE ratings