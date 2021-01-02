Baku, January 2, AZERTAC The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its ratings for January 1, 2021, placing Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov eighth with 2770 points. Another Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov is listed 10th. Norwegian Magnus Carlsen remains the highest-rated human on the planet.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov 8th in FIDE ratings

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter