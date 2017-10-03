    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov 8th in URS Ratings

    03.10.2017 [16:08]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov ranks 8th with 2785 points in the latest edition of the Universal Rating System (URS) Ratings.

    Other Azerbaijani grandmasters Teymur Rajabov, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Arkadij Naiditsch and Eltaj Safarli are 21st, 39th, 65th, 68th and 80th respectively.

    Norwegian Magnus Carlsen tops the URS Ratings.

