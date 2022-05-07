Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov draws with Hungarian Rapport at Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022 Round 2

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has been held to a draw by Hungarian Richard Rapport on Round 2 of the Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022.

The Grand Chess Tour's Superbet Chess Classic Romania takes place in Bucharest, Romania from May 5 to 14, 2022. The format is a round-robin among 10 top grandmasters. Time control is 90 minutes for 40 moves, then an additional 30 minutes for the rest of game, with a 30-second increment from move one. The prize fund is $325,000.