    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov draws with Russian Grischuk at FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament

    19.03.2018 [16:17]

    Baku, March 19, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has been held to a draw by Russian Alexander Grischuk in the seventh round of the 2018 FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin, Germany increasing his points to 4.5.

    After seven rounds, Mammadyarov ranks second.

    The Azerbaijani GM will next face Russian Sergey Karjakin.

